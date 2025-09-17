Virtua Fighter 6 will be shown in a dedicated stream next week

HQ

Over the course of eight months between May 2023 and January 2024, Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Tekken 8 were released in quick succession. The former and latter in particular were huge successes, but since then, there have been fewer major fighting game releases other than DLC.

But we do know that Virtua Fighter 6 - even though the title isn't confirmed, we'll call it that for now just to keep things simple - is in the works, developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth). While we don't know when it'll be out, we've been able to follow along with the game's development a lot, and soon it'll be time for another update. Via X, and after translation, it has now been announced that on September 25, we will get to check out a special stream about the game to get "an explanation of some aspects of the revamped battle system, based on the latest battle footage recently released".

Hopefully, these increasingly frequent presentations of Virtua Fighter 6 indicate that a launch is not too far off. 2026 seems optimistic, but maybe 2027...?