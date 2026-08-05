Vinícius and Real Madrid fail to reach an agreement after latest meeting, a sale to Arsenal could be inevitable

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A meeting held on Wednesday at Real Madrid's headquarters between Vinícius' agents and the club did not result in an agreement, and the possibility of the Brazilian player being sold this summer gets louder and louder each day. As it has been reported many times, Vinícius has been refusing to sign a new contract for years, demanding a bigger salary, at least equal the salary of Kylian Mbappé.

According to Cadena Ser, Vinícius earned 18 million euros per year, and the club agreed to raise it to 22 million euros per year, which could raise up to 24 million with bonuses. But the club will not go higher, and Vinícius has been asking for 30 million per year.

Vinícius has said that he prefers to stay at Real Madrid, but meeting after meeting, neither party seems to reach an agreement: either Real Madrid gives up and offers Vinícius a bigger salary, or the Brazilian's agents give up to their salary ambitions. He is still contracted for the 2026/27 season, but it has been reported too that the club will sell the player, with Arsenal being the frontrunners, and coach Mikel Arteta already working to make him the star of the team...