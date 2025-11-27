Vin Diesel-Dwayne Johnson feud is over: Dom Toretto actor celebrates The Smashing Machine

HQ

It's been no secret that there has been a chasm between actors Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, despite the pair working together on several very big theatrical flicks in the Fast and Furious franchise. In fact, the so-called feud between the two had an impact on the wider storytelling of the series, but it looks like as work begins to take shape for the conclusive last chapter that the hatchet has been buried and that the pair are back on good terms.

We say this because now Diesel has taken to Instagram to talk about Johnson's The Smashing Machine, with the Dom Toretto actor praising the Luke Hobbs actor for his efforts as the MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Diesel begins by talking about how he personally knows Kerr and how the fighter trained him for the first XXX film, all before he then moved over to "celebrate Dwayne" and how "people don't understand what it takes to uphold a global perception every single day." Diesel notes that his time working with Johnson led to "one of the most dynamic pairings in cinema, two strong personalities who pushed each other and created something unforgettable," and how Johnson's time as Hobbs was presented with "full commitment and left an indelible mark on Universal's character hall of fame."

So surely this means that we'll finally get to see the pair sharing the screen once more for Fast 11 (X - Part 2?) whenever that eventually makes its arrival?