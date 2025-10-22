Fast X - Part 2 seems to be on its way, Universal executive explains "we got it solved"

HQ

There have been all sorts of stories as of recently about the fate of Fast & Furious. Following Fast X arriving a couple of years ago and leaving a whopper of a cliffhanger, we have been waiting for the final chapter in the long-running movie series, something that for a while seemed like it wouldn't be made.

A report suggested there were disputes between Vin Diesel and Universal about the budget and scope of this final film, a situation that didn't look like it would be solved any time soon. But clearly it wasn't as dire of a picture as the report laid out, as a new social media post starring Diesel and Universal's chief marketing officer Michael Moses addresses the matter, where it's explained by the latter:

"I'm drifting with Dom Toretto, planning everything, we got it solved."

The video even sees Diesel wearing a shirt that reads "Fast X Part 2 Los Angeles Production 2025," further suggesting that production is getting ever closer to kicking off for the film.

Are you still excited for the final chapter of Fast & Furious?