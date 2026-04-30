Veterinarians call for a total ban on chicken cages in the UK

HQ

A growing number of veterinarians in the UK reportedly wants to see a complete ban on caged egg-laying hens. This is attributed to animal welfare concerns and the fact that it inhibits their natural behavior.

Previous cage systems where laying hens were kept crammed together in confined spaces - sometimes as small as an A4 sheet of paper - were banned by the EU more than ten years ago. But these have now been replaced by modified cages, which are considered inadequate and harmful - restricting the animals' natural behavior.

Veterinarians argue that current regulations are insufficient, and there is now hope of pushing through a total ban on cages in the UK, where they are being gradually phased out and, in the long term, completely abolished.

However, the issue is hotly debated, with animal welfare organizations welcoming the demands while many in the agricultural sector warn of the potential consequences, including increased costs and lower standards of protection.