Vance visits Hungary to back Orbán ahead of tight election

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Vance has arrived in Hungary for a two-day visit aimed at boosting Orbán as he faces one of the most challenging elections of his political career.

The US vice president is set to meet Orbán and attend a joint rally just days before the April 12 parliamentary vote, in what analysts see as a clear signal of support from Washington.

The visit highlights growing alignment between the Trump administration and like-minded leaders in Europe, with Orbán long seen as a key figure in promoting nationalist and "illiberal" policies within the EU.

However, the impact of the visit on voters remains uncertain. Polls suggest Orbán's ruling Fidesz party is trailing the opposition movement led by Péter Magyar, with domestic concerns such as the cost of living dominating the campaign.

Some have warned against foreign influence in the election, while some European officials have expressed concern over US backing for a leader often at odds with Brussels and maintaining closer ties with Moscow.