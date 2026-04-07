Hungary deploys military to guard gas pipeline amid election tensions

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Hungary has placed a gas pipeline under military protection following reports of explosives found near the Serbia border, intensifying political tensions days before a closely contested election.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the move after visiting the site, calling the pipeline a "lifeline" for the country and stressing the need to secure critical energy infrastructure. The route carries Russian natural gas into Hungary and beyond, making it strategically vital.

The incident has quickly become politicised. Opposition figure Péter Magyar accused the government of staging a potential "false flag" operation to influence voters, a claim Orbán has not directly addressed.

Government officials have instead hinted at possible foreign involvement, including Ukraine, an allegation firmly denied by Ukraine, which suggested the incident could itself be a Russian-led provocation.

The situation adds to an already volatile pre-election climate, with polls indicating Orbán faces one of his toughest challenges since coming to power in 2010. The unrest also coincides with a visit from JD Vance, underscoring the international attention on Hungary's political direction.

With competing narratives and no clear conclusions, the pipeline incident has become a focal point in a broader struggle over the future of Hungary's leadership.