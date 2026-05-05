Valve's new Steam Controller sold out in minutes

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Valve has launched their new Steam Controller, and seemingly many people want one. According to Gosu Gamers, the available stock was gone in just a few minutes.

The new Steam Controller went live on May 4th, and was snatched up within minutes, with the Steam Store struggling to keep up. Luckily, according to Gosu Gamers, stock was briefly reappearing throughout the day, which gave players small windows to try their luck.

The Steam Controller's redesign takes clear cues from the Steam Deck. The updated version keeps the signature haptic trackpads but shifts to a more familiar layout. It also adds features like Grip Sense and a touch-activated gyro system, aiming to give players more precise control across PC titles.

No doubt many are still waiting their chance to get a Steam Controller, so they just have to wait for a restock.