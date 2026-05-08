Valve fights scalpers and availability issues with new purchasing rules for Steam Controller

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Valve recently launched the Steam Controller, and it sold out within minutes. According to Tech Power Up, restocks are coming, but with new rules in place.

Starting on May 8th at 17:00 (Greenwich Mean Time), Valve will allow users to place a reservation for the Steam Controller on the usual store page, which means that users are allowed to reserve a spot in the queue. When the controller finally is back in stock, Valve will automatically place orders for reservation holders in the order they placed their reservations. These buyers will have 72 hours from the time they receive that order email to finalize their purchase through Steam.

Perhaps most importantly, Valve is restricting reservations to one controller per account, and those who have already purchased a Steam Controller will not be able to place reservations until further notice.

Valve has also added additional account conditions in order to prevent scalping. Steam accounts seeking to place a reservation will need to be in good standing and have made a purchase before April 27th, 2026. Valve also confirmed that the US, Canada, the UK, EU, and Australia will be getting Steam Controller restocks "next week".

So starting on Monday, 11th of May, we should be able to place an order for the Steam Controller.