Counter-Strike 2

Valve drops Mac support for Counter-Strike 2

It is also ditching 32-bit Windows, making space only for modern operating systems.

Valve has confirmed that it will be dropping macOS and 32-bit Windows support for Counter-Strike 2, meaning you'll only be able to play on 64-bit Windows and Linux.

In a statement, it was revealed that if you are playing on one of these "older" operating systems, you'll still be able to access Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's Legacy servers, until support ends for them on the 1st of January. Those who have the Prime Status Upgrade will receive refunds following this decision.

Yet again, it seems that Valve is opting to take a step back without really putting one forward with Counter-Strike 2. In time, we're sure the shooter will get better, but a lot of gamers are going to lose out on the shooter experience soon with support ending for older operating systems.

Counter-Strike 2

