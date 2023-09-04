Valve adds new content and sends out more invitations for the Counter Strike 2 beta

HQ

There has been an open testing of Counter Strike 2 for a long time now, but with the new update from Friday, almost anyone can play. The criteria that must be met are as follows (according to Steam's website):

"To be eligible for a CS2 Limited Test invite players must have CS:GO Prime status, an active official competitive matchmaking Skill Group, and play majority of their official matchmaking games in one of the regions where the Limited Test is available."

The update also added the iconic Inferno course and a brand new ranking system called CS Rating. Check out how the system works in the video below.

Will you try Counter Strike 2?