Ustwo Games has fulfilled its promise to plant a tree for every sale of Alba: a Wildlife Adventure

You're watching Advertisements

Ustwo Games has just revealed that it has kept its promise of planting a tree for every sale of its self-proclaimed 'chillectathon,' Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. So far the studio has planted over 450,000 and is almost half way to its goal of 1 million. The figures, of course, also indicate how well the game has been selling and for such a small project in just a month, we would say that it's doing pretty damn well.

In our review of Alba last month we described the game as "an absolute delight and one of the most therapeutic gaming experiences of 2020."

450,000 is a lot of copies sold, but we only expect this figure to increase, as the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series in Spring 2021.