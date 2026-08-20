US soldiers can get four days to play Grand Theft Auto VI, if they enlist for more years of service

HQ

A United States army unit is offering soldiers a chance to get four days leave to play Grand Theft Auto VI, if they reenlist for more years of service. People have been waiting for years to get their hands on the next GTA game, but four days of play might not sound like a lot compared to years of army service.

As per CBS, a unit in Georgia is offering the deal to active duty soldiers. When the game launches on the 19th of November, they'll be free to play for four days, so long as they enlist once more for active service. This service could be for up to six years, with a minimum of two more years spent in the army for 106 hours of potential GTA playtime. It's worth mentioning there's no early access given here. You just play the game when it releases, like everybody else.

This incentive, as you may imagine, hasn't gone over well online, but that doesn't mean no one has taken the army up on its offer. While it has only been offered to one battalion so far, there are thoughts of expanding the incentive, as twenty soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia, from the 3rd Infantry Division of the 9th Brigade Engineering Battalion, have already chosen the incentive as part of their reenlistment.

"The idea was to have a unique incentives program that connects to what Soldiers are interested in. The command team, in conjunction with the career counselor, wanted to get soldiers excited to reenlist," said Lr. Col. Angel Tomko, a 3rd Infantry Division spokesperson.

On social media, reactions have been a little more mixed, to say the least. "The exact type of person that would accept that deal unironically makes the perfect grunt," wrote one X/Twitter user, replying to a tweet from Daniel Ahmad. "GTA V came out while I was still in and I just.... played it when I had time," wrote another.

Would you pay two years of your life to play Grand Theft Auto VI for four days?