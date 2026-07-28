US singer D4vd will be put on trial for the murder of a 14-year-old girl

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Sufficient evidence has been presented, which means 21-year-old American singer D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, is set to go on trial for the murder of a 14-year-old girl, whom he allegedly had a relationship with.

As per Sky News, Burke supposedly killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez after she threatened to make their relationship public. According to the information, Burke stabbed Hernandez to death and proceeded to dismember her body in his garage before hiding her remains in a car that was soon abandoned. Hernandez's decomposing remains were discovered in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles in September 2025.

Burke was arrested in April 2026, and he has claimed to be unaware of Hernandez's age and denies the murder allegations and other counts, including mutilation of human remains and child sexual abuse.

Burke's lawyers claims there is insufficient evidence to support a murder charge, but have not made any argument about the mutilation or sexual abuse claims. Regardless, all will be decided soon, as Burke is being held without bail until an arraignment on August 31, with a trial potentially beginning as soon as 60 days later.