US records first population outflow in 50 years

The United States saw negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in at least 50 years, a striking reversal driven mainly by a collapse in new arrivals rather than a surge in deportations, according to a new Brookings Institution report (via ABC).

Researchers estimate net migration fell by between 10,000 and 295,000 people over the year, marking a historic shift linked to the Trump administration's sweeping immigration crackdown and growing uncertainty around United States entry policies.

International travelers enter the pedestrian line to cross into the United States from Tijuana at the San Ysidro Port of Entry // Shutterstock

While removals did increase, the report says the decisive factor was a steep decline in entries, fuelled by the suspension of most refugee programmes, cuts to humanitarian pathways and a drop in temporary visas. Brookings estimates around 310,000 to 315,000 removals in 2025, only slightly higher than the previous year and far below official claims.

The study warns the trend is likely to continue into 2026 as enforcement funding rises, with broader economic consequences. Sectors that rely heavily on immigrant communities could see weaker growth, with consumer spending projected to fall by up to $110bn over the next two years.