US-Iran peace talks postponed as JD Vance drops out of Swiss trip

HQ

There were hopes that the United States and Iran would soon come to a meaningful peaceful agreement and end their conflict in the Middle-East. In fact, an agreement was seemingly on the way, something Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu regarded as "disastrous" for his country.

The aim was to host peace talks in Switzerland soon, with US Vice-President JD Vance meeting with an Iranian delegation at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort, but this won't be going ahead as planned, at least not on the originally planned dates.

BBC News reports that the talks have been delayed as Vance will not be travelling to Switzerland as planned. The White House has claimed the logistics for the event have not been "simple or predictable", meaning the trip is being delayed until proper arrangements can be made.

This all comes as more strikes continue to happen in the Middle-East with Israeli attacks killing 18 people in the south of Iran as of last night.