Benjamin Netanyahu describes the peace agreement between the United States and Iran as "disastrous for Israel"

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Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel are becoming completely isolated from international politics, particularly following the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, which reopened trade and the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz a few days ago. One of the conditions of that agreement was that Israel must halt its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, and this is undermining Israel's expansionist policy.

Last night, Netanyahu delivered a reassuring speech in which he acknowledged that a clash of interests between himself and Trump has existed in the past (in May, Trump directly branded Netanyahu a 'crazy bastard' after he attacked Beirut with missiles in the midst of negotiations with Iran in Pakistan), but that Israel has emerged stronger and more stable, with firm and wise leadership, according to Reuters.

Netanyahu faces an autumn election in which he is expected to lose, and he may be more willing to defy Trump and act autonomously, as Israel, according to him, "is not bound by the US-Iran deal" whilst dealing with Israeli public opinion which, according to polls, has become more sceptical regarding the US president's commitment to Israel's security.