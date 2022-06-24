Unopened loot boxes will be automatically redeemed when Overwatch 2 launches

HQ

The fact that loot boxes won't be present in Overwatch 2 has been the talk of the town as of late. But with this decision in mind, fans have been curious as to what will happen to unopened loot boxes heading into the sequel, and likewise what will happen to currencies like Credits and Overwatch League Tokens. A recent Reddit AMA with a bunch of Blizzard developers has answered some of those questions.

"We'll share a more detailed explanation on all of these topics before Overwatch 2 goes live in October. To give you a quick answer now though, those existing currencies (credits, OWL tokens, and competitive points) will come with you into Overwatch 2," said Overwatch's commercial lead, Jon Spector.

"We are not transitioning loot boxes into Overwatch 2, and ahead of launch, any unopened loot boxes will be automatically opened with your account receiving all the contents directly."

Spector went a step further saying, "our new virtual currency will be the main currency, and there will be things in OW2 that will not be purchasable with those OW1 credits."

You can read all about what was announced at the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event right here, and can look forward to diving into the next beta for the game starting from June 28.