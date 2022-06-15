Overwatch 2's next beta starts on June 28

HQ

Blizzard will be hosting an Overwatch 2 reveal event tomorrow, but that hasn't stopped the Californian developer from revealing when the next beta for the upcoming shooter will take place.

Set for June 28, the beta will be for both PC and consoles this time around, and will likewise feature the inclusion of a new map and the Junker Queen hero, who was unveiled during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

As for when sign-ups will start, we're told that they will open tomorrow, but that we can also expect further details on the beta to be dished out during the event tomorrow as well.