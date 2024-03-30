Universal has delayed its Wolf Man reboot until 2025

Universal has pushed back the release date of its Wolfman remake until 2025. The film was originally due to premiere on 25th October 2024, but it will now release 17th January 2025.

Directed by Saw co-writer Leigh Whannell, the film is a reboot of the 1941 film of the same name, which promises to have a chilling tone. It follows a man whos family is being terrorised by a lethal predator.

Produced by Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum, it stars Christopher Abbott (Catch 22, It Comes at Night), Julia Garner (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), and Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid's Tale).

Thanks, Variety.