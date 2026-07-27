United States pauses strikes against Iran in latest bid to host peace talks

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The war in the Middle-East continues between the United States and Iran, all following strikes commencing between the two once again after peace talks stalled and broke down. We've seen the United States targeting key infrastructure in Iran in a bid to weaken the Middle-Eastern country, with the Iranians answering in part with strikes against US military bases and vessels. However, the violence has come to an end for a brief moment.

As per The Guardian, the United States has halted further strikes all as top military officials advised President Donald Trump to pause bombing to open new peace talks with Iran. The Middle-Eastern country has since responded in kind as the pair work to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing violence.

The move has seen the price of oil fall in markets around the world, a respite for consumers affected by the trade embargo and limitations in place in the Strait of Hormuz and the region as a whole.

While the US seems to be interested in finding a solution to end the conflict, an agreement that seems entirely based on Iran surrendering its nuclear capabilities, Trump is expected to be visited by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, an event that could change the dynamic as the Israeli leader has been critical of a peaceful solution and has encouraged the US to continue its strikes against the Middle-Eastern country.