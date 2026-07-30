United States launches "heavy wave" of strikes on Iran in retaliation over attempted ballistic missile strikes

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Earlier this week, the United States and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire in an effort of reaching a peaceful conclusion for the ongoing war in the Middle-East, which continues to affect trade and global fuel stock. While there were reports of 'unattributed' attacks all the same, the ceasefire has seemingly come to an end already as the USA has launched a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran in retaliation to an attempted ballistic missile strike launched by the Middle-Eastern country on July 28.

The US military has supposedly hit dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets following US bases in Jordan and ships in the Strait of Hormuz being fired upon recently. As per BBC News, Iranian state media claim these strikes have killed three people, including a two-year-old child.

Speaking about these recent strikes, President Donald Trump stated: "We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming. They asked us not to do it."

Iran did issue strikes in return but the US claims all missiles were intercepted.

Needless to say, it looks as though Trump's war in Iran, which was supposed to only last a few weeks when it began, will be continuing for significantly longer, with the conflict already surpassing the five-month marker.