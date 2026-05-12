United States is in talks with Denmark to open new bases in Greenland

HQ

At the start of 2026, tensions quickly escalated as it began to seem like the United States could be making moves to claim Greenland for its own, a move that quickly frustrated Denmark and led to tense conversations between the US and many different European countries. The reason for this move was related to the US claiming that Greenland's lower military presence was a security risk, while Denmark argued that the US was well out of line and while Greenlanders campaigned to avoid being absorbed into the United States, opting to favour Danish sovereignty and to retain the benefits from its European ties.

After a very hectic few weeks, tensions began to ease and this issue soon faded into the background as the United States became wrapped up in a conflict in the Middle-East instead once more. However, it seems like the topic of security in Greenland is still very much alive, as now BBC News reports that "closely guarded talks" are still underway between the US and Denmark under the grounds of opening additional military bases in Greenland.

The information claims that the US is looking to open three new bases in the southern territory of Denmark, and that Denmark seems willing to oblige such an idea, with the US claiming that the talks are optimistic so far.

The aim is said to use the bases to monitor Russian and potentially even Chinese maritime activity in the Arctic Circle and the area between Greenland, Iceland, and the UK, a portion of the world regarded as the GIUK Gap.