United States are confident peace talks with Iran will go ahead, despite recent Iranian ship raid

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Heading into the weekend, there was real hope that the United States, Israel, and Iran war would find some sort of peaceful conclusion, as the various nations seemed to be keen to meet for peace talks, all after a ceasefire agreement was put into effect. However, as this week started, the United States completed a raid on an Iranian vessel that was attempting to break the blockade in place in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to promises of piracy retaliation and making a peaceful agreement seem unlikely.

However, even with this raid in mind, it seems as though the countries involved are still eager to go ahead with the planned peace talks, which are to be mediated by Pakistan. Reuters has stated that an Iranian delegation is travelling to Pakistan today and that the United States are confident in the talks progressing too, all of which will supposedly happen tomorrow, April 22.

With this positive news in mind, the price of oil has dipped again and stocks have stabilised once more as the global economy holds its breath in the hope that the conflict will be concluded and that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened once again to free up worldwide trade.

It's also stated that Vice President JD Vance will be present at the peace talks and that if a deal is to be signed, President Donald Trump may appear either in-person or virtually on behalf of the United States.