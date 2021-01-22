Uncharted, Ghostbusters and James Bond delayed again

You're watching Advertisements

I almost started to believe that the Uncharted movie would actually make its way to cinemas on July 16 when Sony Pictures announced it had wrapped filming back in October, but Covid-19 obviously continues to ruin the start of 2021 as well. Not just for Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas either...

Deadline reveals that Sony has decided to push the Uncharted movie from July 16 of this year to February 11, 2022. Ghostbusters: Afterlife has also been delayed, but not by as much. We'll now get to know who you have to call on November 11 instead of July 11 this year.

Then it shouldn't come as a giant shock that MGM is officially moving the James Bond flick No Time to Die again as well. Mr. Bond might not have time to die in April, but he'll have to wait for his birth that is now set to happen on October 8.

Not to be a pessimist here, but anyone want to bet on which of these gets delayed yet again?