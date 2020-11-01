English
Follow us
news
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted movie wraps filming

It feels like the movie started production a century ago, however, now it looks like we could be getting closer to an actual release.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

A post on Twitter from the official Uncharted movie page has revealed that the upcoming silver-screen adaptation of the videogame has in fact concluded filming. The movie of which stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake has had a tumultuous production up to this point, seeing multiple occasions where directors were dropped, however now it looks like it could be in the clear.

Holland also recently revealed that he has received the script for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third Spider-Man movie, even stating that filming for that project is set to begin shortly. As for Uncharted, the post detailing the filming wrap-up reads, "Sic Parvis Magna. That's a wrap on #Uncharted movie."

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Related texts

Uncharted movie wraps filming

Uncharted movie wraps filming
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

It feels like the movie started production a century ago, however, now it looks like we could be getting closer to an actual release.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy