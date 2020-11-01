Uncharted movie wraps filming

You're watching Advertisements

A post on Twitter from the official Uncharted movie page has revealed that the upcoming silver-screen adaptation of the videogame has in fact concluded filming. The movie of which stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake has had a tumultuous production up to this point, seeing multiple occasions where directors were dropped, however now it looks like it could be in the clear.

Holland also recently revealed that he has received the script for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third Spider-Man movie, even stating that filming for that project is set to begin shortly. As for Uncharted, the post detailing the filming wrap-up reads, "Sic Parvis Magna. That's a wrap on #Uncharted movie."