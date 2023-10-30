Unauthorised accessories to be blocked on Xbox

HQ

When you buy video game peripherals for consoles, there is always a sticker on the box that tells you if it is an officially licensed product - or not. The latter means it has not been approved, and the platform holder will not guarantee if it will work or not.

Now it seems like Microsoft will block these kinds of products with a new policy to block "unauthorised third-party accessories", which applies starting November 12. Some users are already receiving a warning message on their dashboard that says their unofficial devices won't work after November 12 and they will be met with "error 0x82d60002".

Unofficial peripherals have traditionally been cheaper and of lower quality, and they are also always wired. It's easy to see why Microsoft only wants manufacturers that have paid for an Xbox license, as it means more money and a higher quality. According to Windows Central's sources, Microsoft are also planning on enhancing the license for official devices by letting more companies make "approved third-party wireless Xbox controllers".

While most users probably won't be affected by this, some members of the fighting community aren't happy about it as it means their preferred joysticks/fighting boards like the infamous Hit Box and solutions from Brook Gaming (joysticks with no actual stick, only buttons, making it lighting fast and possible to press two impossible directions at once, like back and forward) won't be able to use anymore. For the rest of us playing fighting games on Xbox, it also means we won't have to play against people using tools like that online.

Brook Gaming has already made a statement about this, and we'll see how it develops.

Thanks, Windows Central.