Ultron brings a new age to Marvel Rivals next week

Marvel Rivals continues to add some of the biggest heroes and villains from Marvel's comics into its roster, and is now looking ahead to the inclusion of Ultron. The evil AI returns to act as humanity's judge, jury, and executioner on the 30th of May.

As revealed in a new trailer, Ultron is a Strategist, which means he can help out your team as well as deal damage to enemies. He has a shield he can throw out, heals with his bubble, and can deal splash healing/damage to enemies with his ultimate.

He can also fly to get distance from any pursuing Duelists, as well as dealing out some good punishment with his basic attack. Even if he slots into more of a support role, it does seem like Ultron won't be easy pickings for an enemy team.