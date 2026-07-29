UK's largest telescope at risk of being shut down following funding being cut

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Due to funding being withdrawn, it's likely the largest telescope in the United Kingdom will soon be shut down. As per Sky News, the Lovell Telescope at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire could soon be closed for good as funding for the facility will be coming to an end in March 2028.

Public funding support for the telescope is no longer said to "be prioritised", as explained by UK Research and Innovation, a government-funded body who helps make decisions where funding is distributed.

The telescope itself is a 76.2-metre steerable radio telescope and is the world's third-largest of this kind. It was opened in 1957 and was used to track American and Soviet probes during the Space Race of the 1960s, and was even used as a tool during the Cuban Missile Crisis, with it being pointed at the Iron Curtain to give the west a few minutes of warning should a Soviet missile have been launched.

The decision to pull funding has led to a wide array of criticism, including from key figures in the UK's science segment, not least Professor Brian Cox, who explains: "This is the result of many bad legacy decisions taken by UKRI hastily and without proper consultation, overseen by a government department that no longer exists." He then went on to encourage new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to have a look and see if funding can be restored for the facility.