Ukrainian officials say Russian missile entered Polish airspace

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A Russian cruise missile entered Polish airspace overnight, according to Ukraine's foreign minister. After Polish authorities discovered a crater and debris in a field on Wednesday night, it's believed a Russian missile has found its way into the NATO member's territory.

"Overnight, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile crossed into Poland as part of Russia's ​massive strike against Ukraine, violating NATO airspace," said Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha (via Reuters). Poland is yet to officially confirm what the object was, though its armed forces have said that an object was detected in Polish airspace, and that it disappeared from radars soon after it was sighted.

"A helicopter crew located the probable crash site ‌of the ⁠object in an undeveloped area near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin province," according to the Polish operational command of the country's armed forces.

After authorities heard a loud bang in Biłgoraj county, alarms were raised and sirens sounded in Lublin warning against possible Russian attacks. An investigation is currently underway to determine exactly what the object was.