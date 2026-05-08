UK local elections 2026: Reform makes immense gains with Labour and Conservative faltering

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Polls have closed around the United Kingdom and as of writing, the various district councils are tallying up their results to determine which party has won each of the respective areas and which local politicians will represent an area as its councillors. Following years of unsatisfactory oversight by the Labour and Conservative parties, it seems like this year will be the first in a long while that a rival party wins out, as so far, the results are showing that Labour and Conservative are losing councillors at an immensely rapid rate, while the party who seems to be snapping up these empty seats is actually Reform.

The controversial party is seemingly the big-winner of these local elections, with the current information from BBC News stating that so far (and the majority of data has yet to come in), Reform has snagged two councils and added 386 councillors to its ranks, which is up from zero on both accounts from previous elections.

As a point of reference, Labour has lost eight councils and is now down to just 10 in total, with a further haemorrhaged 258 councillors, down to 253 in total, while Conservative drops one council to six in total and has lost 159 councillors to 252 in total.

The other winners seem to be the Liberal Democrats and Green party, both of which have added 32 and 27 councillors respectively to their tallies, which while an improvement, is still far behind the recent success of Reform.

Only time will tell what the full results will bring.