UK, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Canada, and the Netherlands issue statement against "unacceptable" West Bank settlement project from Israel

HQ

Recently, Israel confirmed plans to begin developing in the West Bank, with this being a plot to build around 1,200 settlement homes in the occupied territory. This move has now been met with immense push-back from major countries around the world, who have come together to publish a letter condemning this action and asking Israel to cease and retract all plans.

In a joint statement between the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Canada, and the Netherlands, the various nations have called the project "unacceptable" and have explained that international law fundamentally prevents Israel from going ahead with its plans as they are illegal. The letter notes "this is the position of the international community reaffirmed by the United Nations Security Council."

The letter goes on to add the decision from Israel is "concerning", especially as it comes at a time when the West Bank is facing "unprecedented levels of violence by settlers against civilians". This has led those involved to simply demand Israel "retract these plans immediately and end its expansion of settlements in the West Bank."

The nations sign off with: "We reiterate our commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution. We will continue to act in its interest."