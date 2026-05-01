UK election watchdog considering whether to look into Nigel Farage over undisclosed £5 million donation

HQ

The UK elections watchdog may look into a £5 million donation given to Reform MP and leader Nigel Farage by tech billionaire Christopher Harborne prior to the last general election. The donation was undisclosed, with Farage claiming that it was used for security.

Reform UK says that the money was a gift, given to Farage at a time where he apparently hadn't decided whether he was going to stand as an MP or not. Farage committed to running in the 2024 election in early June. Even if the gift was given ahead of then, the Conversative party has suggested that Farage should have declared the donation to the Electoral Commission, in correspondence obtained by the BBC.

The watchdog says it will reply to the Conservative request for an inquiry no later than the 12th of May. A Reform spokesperson has claimed that as Farage wasn't a member of Parliament at the time the gift was given, and because he didn't use it for campaigning, the party is confident it hasn't broken any rules. By law, all MPs must declare gifts, benefits, or hospitality with a value of more than £300 for the 12 months prior to being elected.

This would potentially mean Farage has quite blatantly broken the rules, but Reform UK will continue to attest the money was not used for campaigning, and that Farage - whose career has been defined by political meddling - was not even interested in politics at the time.