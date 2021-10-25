UK Charts: House of Ashes debuts in sixth, whilst FIFA 22 holds onto the top spot

HQ

For a third consecutive week, the two frontrunners of the UK boxed retail chart have remained unchanged. FIFA 22 is still at the top despite a slight 12% reduction in sales and Far Cry 6 has held onto second with its sales being down by 42%. Metroid Dread, however, has slipped down the charts from third place and is now sitting at seventh.

The highest debut this week is House of Ashes, the latest part of Supermassive Games' Dark Pictures anthology. The horror title was able to achieve sixth place with the bulk of its sales (36%) coming the PS5. Other newcomers this week include My Friend Peppa Pig, which landed in 26th place, and Dying Light: Platinum Edition on Switch, which achieved the No.32 spot.

It's also worth highlighting that Resident Evil Village enjoyed a phenomenal comeback due to going on sale and a recent cross-over event with Fortnite. The game saw a 227% bump in sales and it re-entered the chart in 12th place.

You can take a look at this week's top ten below:



FIFA 22

Far Cry 6

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Minecraft

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Metroid Dread

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Grand Theft Auto 5



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.