UEFA Women's EURO 2025: all quarter-finals ties and how to watch them

HQ

Men's football has concluded for the season with the Club World Cup, but UEFA Women's Euro continues with the knock-out stages. After the group stage, eight clubs have been eliminated: Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Wales. Now, there are eight remaining, facing in the quarter-finals this week.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, July 16-19, we will have one match each. All of them will take place at the same time in Switzerland, kicking off at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.



Wednesday 16 July: Norway vs Italy (Geneva)



Thursday 17 July: Sweden vs England (Zurich)



Friday 18 July: Spain vs Switzerland (Bern)



Saturday 19 July: France vs Germany (Basel)



Semi-finals will then take place on July 22 and Wednesday July 23. The winner of Sweden vs. England vs. Norway/Italy on Tuesday, July 22, and France/Germany vs. Spain or Switzerland on Wednesday July 23.

How to watch Women's EURO live

UEFA Women's Euro is mainly broadcast in open TV, often public channels of many European countries. However, things may differ depending on the country. Here's a list of where to watch UEFA Women's 2025 in European markets, but you can find the full, worldwide broadcast list here: