UEFA Europa League round of 16 results and confirmed ties for quarter-finals

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UEFA Europa League has concluded the round of 16 games on Thursday, with Roma and Bologna being the only one to go into extra-time, and Italian duel that ended in overtime with victory for Bologna thanks to a goal by Nicoló Cambiaghi, in the match with more goals of the Europa League night.

In the end, two Spanish teams (Betis and Celta), two Portuguese teams (Braga and Porto), two English teams (Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa), one German (Freiburg) and one Italian (Bologna) qualified for the next round on April 9 and 16.

Europa League League round of 16 results:



Braga - Ferencváros: 4-0 (4-2 on aggregate)



Freiburg - Genk: 5-1 (5-2 on aggregate)



Lyon - Celta: 0-2 (1-3 on aggregate)



Midtjylland - Nottingham Forest: 1-2 (0-3 penalties) (2-2 on aggregate)



Aston Villa - Lille: 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate)



Porto - Stuttgart: 2-0 (4-1 on aggregate)



Real Betis - Panathinaikos: 4-0 (4-1 on aggregate)



Roma - Bologna: 3-4 (4-5 on aggregate)



The ties for the quarter-finals have also been defined:



Braga vs. Real Betis



Freiburg vs. Celta Vigo





Porto vs. Nottingham Forest



Bologna vs. Aston Villa



This means that, if they win their next matches, Betis and Celta would face each other in an all-Spanish semi-final... with a final in mind where the English teams Nottingham Forest and especially Aston Villa are considered the big favorites.

The quarter-finals of the Europa League will be on April 9-16. Who do you think will win Europa League this year?