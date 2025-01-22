UEFA Champions League table after Matchday 7: all teams confirmed qualified for round of 16

HQ

The first ever Phase League in the new Champions League format that UEFA has debuted this season is about to end. On Wednesday, January 22, all games from Matchday 7 have been played, and teams now have a pretty good idea where they will land when the League ends this time next week.

As you probably know, 36 teams participate. The top 8 get direct qualification for the round of 16, as usual, and teams between 9 and 24 move to a new "knock-out" phase, a two-legged playoff. Teams 25 or below are eliminated (no "Europa League safety net" this time). And Pep Guardiola knows it very well, with Manchester City currently out of the competition at 25 after loosing to PSG...

So far, only two teams are confirmed for the round of 16: Liverpool and Barcelona. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Atlético de Madrid, Brest, Inter, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Monaco are also confirmed for either the round of 16 or the knockout phase.

Many teams are still unconfirmed for at least the knockout phase, and that include big names like Bayern Munich, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid. PSG, after beating Manchester City, narrowly saves elimination for now...

Champions League table after Matchday 7

After seven games, with only one remaining, this is how the Champions League table looks like:



Liverpool

Barcelona

Arsenal

Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid

AC Milan

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

Aston Villa

Monaco

Feyenoord

Lille

Brest

Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Juventus

Celtic

PSV Eindhoven

Club Brugge

Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting Lisbon

Stuttgart

Manchester City

Dinamo Zagreb

Shakhtar Donetsk

Bologna

Sparta Prague

RB Leipzig

Girona

Crvena Zvezda

Sturm Graz

Red Bull Salzburg

SK Slovan Bratislava

Young Boys



Sadly, we now know six teams that are mathematically eliminated: Bologna, Crvena Zvezda, Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava, Sturm Graz, Young Boys. The rest will have to wait until January 28-29 to know their fate...