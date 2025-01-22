UEFA Champions League table after Matchday 7: all teams confirmed qualified for round of 16

The first ever Phase League in the new Champions League format that UEFA has debuted this season is about to end. On Wednesday, January 22, all games from Matchday 7 have been played, and teams now have a pretty good idea where they will land when the League ends this time next week.
As you probably know, 36 teams participate. The top 8 get direct qualification for the round of 16, as usual, and teams between 9 and 24 move to a new "knock-out" phase, a two-legged playoff. Teams 25 or below are eliminated (no "Europa League safety net" this time). And Pep Guardiola knows it very well, with Manchester City currently out of the competition at 25 after loosing to PSG...
So far, only two teams are confirmed for the round of 16: Liverpool and Barcelona. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Atlético de Madrid, Brest, Inter, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Monaco are also confirmed for either the round of 16 or the knockout phase.
Many teams are still unconfirmed for at least the knockout phase, and that include big names like Bayern Munich, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid. PSG, after beating Manchester City, narrowly saves elimination for now...
After seven games, with only one remaining, this is how the Champions League table looks like:
Sadly, we now know six teams that are mathematically eliminated: Bologna, Crvena Zvezda, Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava, Sturm Graz, Young Boys. The rest will have to wait until January 28-29 to know their fate...