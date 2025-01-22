English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

UEFA Champions League table after Matchday 7: all teams confirmed qualified for round of 16

This is how the UEFA Champions League table looks after matchday 7 on January 21 and 22.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The first ever Phase League in the new Champions League format that UEFA has debuted this season is about to end. On Wednesday, January 22, all games from Matchday 7 have been played, and teams now have a pretty good idea where they will land when the League ends this time next week.

As you probably know, 36 teams participate. The top 8 get direct qualification for the round of 16, as usual, and teams between 9 and 24 move to a new "knock-out" phase, a two-legged playoff. Teams 25 or below are eliminated (no "Europa League safety net" this time). And Pep Guardiola knows it very well, with Manchester City currently out of the competition at 25 after loosing to PSG...

So far, only two teams are confirmed for the round of 16: Liverpool and Barcelona. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Atlético de Madrid, Brest, Inter, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Monaco are also confirmed for either the round of 16 or the knockout phase.

Many teams are still unconfirmed for at least the knockout phase, and that include big names like Bayern Munich, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid. PSG, after beating Manchester City, narrowly saves elimination for now...

Champions League table after Matchday 7

After seven games, with only one remaining, this is how the Champions League table looks like:


  1. Liverpool

  2. Barcelona

  3. Arsenal

  4. Inter Milan

  5. Atletico Madrid

  6. AC Milan

  7. Atalanta

  8. Bayer Leverkusen

  9. Aston Villa

  10. Monaco

  11. Feyenoord

  12. Lille

  13. Brest

  14. Borussia Dortmund

  15. Bayern Munich

  16. Real Madrid

  17. Juventus

  18. Celtic

  19. PSV Eindhoven

  20. Club Brugge

  21. Benfica

  22. Paris Saint-Germain

  23. Sporting Lisbon

  24. Stuttgart

  25. Manchester City

  26. Dinamo Zagreb

  27. Shakhtar Donetsk

  28. Bologna

  29. Sparta Prague

  30. RB Leipzig

  31. Girona

  32. Crvena Zvezda

  33. Sturm Graz

  34. Red Bull Salzburg

  35. SK Slovan Bratislava

  36. Young Boys

Sadly, we now know six teams that are mathematically eliminated: Bologna, Crvena Zvezda, Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava, Sturm Graz, Young Boys. The rest will have to wait until January 28-29 to know their fate...

UEFA Champions League table after Matchday 7: all teams confirmed qualified for round of 16

This post is tagged as:

sportsChampions League


Loading next content