Ubisoft shares gameplay for The Division Resurgence

It was only a few days ago that Ubisoft announced that it had yet another mobile original title in the works. Known as The Division Resurgence, this game is looking to serve up a reflection of the looting-shooting gameplay that The Division series has excelled in on both PC and consoles.

With that announcement in mind, the publisher has now also released a gameplay video for the mobile title, a video that gives fans a look at the enemies they will encounter in the title, as well as the shooting mechanics, the weapon customisation suite, and what the visuals will be like.

There is not currently a release date for The Division Resurgence, but you can sign up for a chance to partake in upcoming tests right here.