Ubisoft announces the leadership team taking the helm for Assassin's Creed's "next era"

Vantage Studios, the relatively new Ubisoft subsidiary, is taking over the development and long-term plans for its major franchises. Now, we know who will be leading the Assassin's Creed branch of Vantage Studios, as the heads of the brand have been named.

Martin Schelling, former lead on Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin's Creed: Revelations, Origins, and Valhalla is back on board with Ubisoft as the head of Assassin's Creed brand. Schelling will be responsible for "overall strategy and long-term vision of the brand," according to Ubisoft.

Schelling is joined by Jean Guesdon, a veteran designer at Ubisoft who has credits working on the original Assassin's Creed back in 2007. He served as creative director on Assassin's Creed Origins and Black Flag. His new role is head of content for the brand, meaning he'll be in charge of the creative direction, guiding Assassin's Creed's future, and supporting individual games.

Finally, there's François de Billy, who will be head of production excellence. He's effectively going to streamline and improve the production practises across AC games. François de Billy also has plenty of credits on AC games, including Origins and Valhalla. He's recognised for "his ability to optimize processes and remove friction across complex production workflows."

These three are set to leave their current Ubisoft positions over the next few weeks, where they can transition to being the three-headed boss of the new take on the Assassin's Creed franchise. Best of luck, gents.