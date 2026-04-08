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Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov fight on Friday: what time is it and full list of fights

Tyson Fury comes out of retirement to face Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham stadium.

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Tyson Fury, the two-time heavyweight world champion, is returning from a 15-month retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov this Friday, April 10, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, in a boxing event that will be broadcast worldwide by Netflix. Makhmudov, 36-year-old with a 21-2 record, is still active and most recently defeated David Allen on October 11.

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov will be the main event of the main card, starting at 20.00 CEST, 19:00 BST, but Fury's fight is not expected until 23:30 CEST, 22:30 BST.

Additionally, there will be six preliminary fights and three other fights in the main card, including Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis as the co-main event:

Preliminary fights:


  • Simon Zachenhuber vs Pawel August - middleweight

  • Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa - light-welterweight

  • Mikie Tallon vs Leonardo Blanc - flyweight

  • Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare - middleweight

  • Hector Lozano vs Sultan Almohammed - super-featherweight

  • Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill - welterweight

Main card:


  • Tyson Fury vs Arslan Makhmudov - heavyweight

  • Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis - welterweight

  • Jeamie 'TKV' Tshikeva (champion) vs Richard Riakporhe - British heavyweight title

  • Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni - heavyweight

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov fight on Friday: what time is it and full list of fights

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