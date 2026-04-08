Sports
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov fight on Friday: what time is it and full list of fights
Tyson Fury comes out of retirement to face Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham stadium.
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Tyson Fury, the two-time heavyweight world champion, is returning from a 15-month retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov this Friday, April 10, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, in a boxing event that will be broadcast worldwide by Netflix. Makhmudov, 36-year-old with a 21-2 record, is still active and most recently defeated David Allen on October 11.
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov will be the main event of the main card, starting at 20.00 CEST, 19:00 BST, but Fury's fight is not expected until 23:30 CEST, 22:30 BST.
Additionally, there will be six preliminary fights and three other fights in the main card, including Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis as the co-main event:
Preliminary fights:
- Simon Zachenhuber vs Pawel August - middleweight
- Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa - light-welterweight
- Mikie Tallon vs Leonardo Blanc - flyweight
- Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare - middleweight
- Hector Lozano vs Sultan Almohammed - super-featherweight
- Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill - welterweight
Main card:
- Tyson Fury vs Arslan Makhmudov - heavyweight
- Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis - welterweight
- Jeamie 'TKV' Tshikeva (champion) vs Richard Riakporhe - British heavyweight title
- Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni - heavyweight