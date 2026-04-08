Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov fight on Friday: what time is it and full list of fights

HQ

Tyson Fury, the two-time heavyweight world champion, is returning from a 15-month retirement to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov this Friday, April 10, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, in a boxing event that will be broadcast worldwide by Netflix. Makhmudov, 36-year-old with a 21-2 record, is still active and most recently defeated David Allen on October 11.

Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov will be the main event of the main card, starting at 20.00 CEST, 19:00 BST, but Fury's fight is not expected until 23:30 CEST, 22:30 BST.

Additionally, there will be six preliminary fights and three other fights in the main card, including Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis as the co-main event:

Preliminary fights:



Simon Zachenhuber vs Pawel August - middleweight



Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa - light-welterweight



Mikie Tallon vs Leonardo Blanc - flyweight



Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare - middleweight



Hector Lozano vs Sultan Almohammed - super-featherweight



Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill - welterweight



Main card: