Fabio Wardley hopes to challenge Tyson Fury... if both win their spring bouts against Dubois and Makhmudov

British boxer Fabio Wardley, heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) since 2025, will put his title on the line against Tyson Fury if he defends his belt against Daniel Dubois. Wardley is set to fight Dubois, former IBF champion, on May 9 in Manchester.

Shortly before, Tyson Fury, who returned to active boxing this year, after his "retirement" in 2025, in his words, motivated due to Anthony Joshua's car accident, will fight Aslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11.

If Wardley successfully defends his belt, he has said he would like to challenge next Tyson Fury, in the case Fury also wins his comeback match against Makhmudov. As a two time heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury is an active boxing legend, and Wardley "hopes" to challenge him.

"I don't know how surely you can say about anything in boxing and anything that involves Tyson Fury as well probably has an extra caveat on top of that as well", Wardley told Sky Sports.

"That would be ideal, that would be fantastic. That would be a great fight, again testing myself against of the best. But one fight at a time."