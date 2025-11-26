Two Point Museum's Zooseum update launches as soon as next week

HQ

When Sega and Two Point Studios announced the Zooseum DLC for Two Point Museum rather recently, we were never actually told the firm date of arrival for what is being dubbed the "biggest DLC yet" for the game. We were promised 2025, but no exact date was given, which was somewhat odd as we're now in the twilight portion of the calendar year.

If you have been concerned that this might be because the DLC was going to get delayed and pushed until 2026, we have some very good news to share. The DLC is right around the corner!

Yep, as soon as December 2, the Zooseum DLC will arrive on all platforms that Two Point Museum is available. For those looking to dive in early, a Free Taster Content pack is now available to explore, with this adding just a snippet of what the wider DLC will offer by featuring the following:

"The Free Taster Content allows players a preview of a select range of areas from the new expansion including, the brand-new museum location, Silverbottom Park, the first star of the Zooseum campaign, access to a new Wildlife Expert, Wildlife-themed decorations and a selection of Zooseum-themed plushies, books, onesies, and even posters for the Gift Shop!"

With the Zooseum DLC almost here, it's also worth remembering that Two Point Museum will also be launching on Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026.