The second DLC for Two Point Museum will focus on the wonders of wildlife

HQ

Considering that Two Point Studios has delivered simulation games focused on a hospital, a university campus, and now a museum, you might be wondering if the future will hold a zoo project? It turns out it doesn't need to, as Two Point Museum already has all of the animal care you could possibly require.

On top of the aquariums available in some locations in the game (and somewhat even the un-alive ghosts or scary monsters), soon you will be able to raise and care for actual non-acquatic wildlife too.

The second DLC for the game has been announced, with this known as Zooseum. It's a post-launch addition that brings a new location "dedicated entirely to the wonders of wildlife," and in it you can expect to use Wildlife Experts to find animals in need of rescue that can be healed, raised, and then re-wilded. The full details for what will be offered isn't explained yet, but we are promised "an incredible variety of creatures," and ways to expand "your museum in exciting and unexpected ways."

The Zooseum doesn't yet have a launch date, but we should expect more information soon. Likewise, for those looking to hop into Two Point Museum on Nintendo Switch 2, this version of the game launches today.