Two killed, well over a dozen injured in "horrific rampage" in Leipzig, Germany

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Two people have been killed and 22 have been injured following a car driving into a crowd in the eastern German city of Leipzig. The suspected perpetrator is confirmed to be a 33-year-old German citizen and has been arrested after driving their vehicle into citizens and then attempting to drive off. The authorities are currently unclear on a motive for the assailant.

Via the BBC, Michael Kretschmer, the head of the state of Saxony - which includes Leipzig - said the perpetrator had previously suffered from mental illness.

"We are utterly stunned by what has happened. A man has driven at high speed into the shopping area. We are currently mourning two deaths, three people with serious injuries and many others who have been injured," said Leipzig mayor Burkhard Jung. He also called the attack a "horrific rampage."

"We are talking about a case of violent rampage here. We are working on the assumption that this was the act of a lone perpetrator and currently have no indications that there is still a threat to public safety," said Leipzig police spokesperson Susanne Luebeck.

It's believed there is no political or religious motive tied to the crime. The driver tried to escape the scene of the crime through the passenger window, after people gathered around the car following the attack. Police quickly intervened, securing the suspect's hands with cable ties.