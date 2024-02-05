Two Devil May Cry games have mysteriously disappeared from Steam

HQ

Capcom has left fans stumped as it has mysteriously delisted Devil May Cry 3 and 4 on Steam. No reason was given by the publisher/developer, but SteamDB has claimed that pair of titles were "retired at the publisher's request."

Luckily, there is still a way to play both of these titles on the platform. Devil May Cry 3 is accessible through the Devil May Cry HD Collection and the Special Edition of Devil May Cry 4 is still available for purchase.

Whilst there is fortunately a way to still play these games on Steam, its still frustrating that Capcom has removed the most cost-effective ways to play them.

Thanks, NME.