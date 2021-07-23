Two characters from Dead by Daylight's Binding of Kin chapter are coming to its mobile counterpart

Behaviour Interactive has revealed that two characters from Dead by Daylight's Binding of Kin chapter are soon making their way to its mobile counterpart. Starting July 26, The Twins will be available as a Killer and Élodie Rakoto will also be playable as a Survivor. That's not all for new content though, as two new uncommon outfits are also being made available for The Trickster and Yun-Jin Lee - two characters you may know from the All-Kill chapter.

According to a press release that we received, both of these new characters will be available for 500 Auric Cells in the character selection menu. The new outfits, on the other hand, can be accessed within the characters' respective customisation menus for 270 Auric Cells.