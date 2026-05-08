Twitch penalises streamers for viewbotting

HQ

In these modern times, the number of clicks and views is everything for streamers and influencers. So it's no wonder. that some might use less than honest ways to inflate their viewership stats. According to Engadget, Twitch is putting streamers on notice about viewbotting, as stated by Twitch CEO Dan Clancy (CCV means "concurrent views").

"Today, we're introducing a new enforcement type that we plan to roll out over the next few weeks. For channels identified as persistently viewbotting, we will apply a cap to the streamer's CCV for a fixed period of time, on all of the Twitch surfaces. The cap will be based upon historical data regarding that creator's non-viewbotted traffic. Repeated violations will result in longer penalties. Streamers will be notified when an enforcement is applied, along with the duration of the penalty, and can appeal through the appeals portal."

Twitch has been waging a small war against viewbotting for some time now. Twitch has regularly purged suspected bot accounts, including in 2021, when it took down 7.5 million of them. This new policy will likely raise questions about how exactly the company will distinguish suspected viewbotting from natural spikes in engagement.