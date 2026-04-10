Trump weighs pulling US troops from Europe amid NATO tensions

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US President Donald Trump has discussed with advisers the possibility of withdrawing some American troops from Europe, according to a senior White House official, as tensions with NATO allies continue to escalate. No final decision has been made, and no formal plans have been requested from the Pentagon.

The talks reflect growing frustration in Washington over what Trump sees as insufficient support from NATO members on key issues, including securing the Strait of Hormuz and backing US geopolitical ambitions such as Greenland. The discussions come shortly after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, which failed to significantly ease tensions.

The United States currently has more than 80,000 troops stationed across Europe, forming a central pillar of the continent's security since World War II. A partial withdrawal would reduce US commitments without formally leaving NATO, though it could further strain the alliance at what officials describe as one of its most fragile moments in decades.