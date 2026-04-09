Trump rebukes NATO over Iran as he meets with Rutte

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Donald Trump has criticised NATO, saying the alliance "failed" during the Iran war, as he met Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

According to the White House, Trump believes NATO did not provide adequate support during the US-Israeli campaign against Iran, a stance that has pushed relations with European allies to a critical point. The US president has repeatedly warned he could withdraw from the alliance, describing it as ineffective in times of crisis.

The meeting comes shortly after Washington agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, a dec ision that has slightly eased tensions but exposed deep divisions among NATO members.

Rutte, who has maintained a pragmatic relationship with Trump, was expected to focus on restoring cooperation, including efforts to stabilise global energy markets and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.