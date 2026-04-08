Trump says the US will ease shipping congestion in the Strait of Hormuz: "We'll be hangin' around"

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Donald Trump has said the United States will help manage the growing backlog of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz following the recent ceasefire with Iran.

This comes after both sides agreed to a temporary truce, which includes Tehran pausing its blockade of the vital waterway, a crucial artery for global energy markets, handling roughly a fifth of the world's oil shipments.

Trump indicated that US involvement would focus on ensuring safe passage and stabilising flows, as hundreds of tankers carrying millions of barrels of crude and refined fuel remain stranded in the Gulf.

As he states: "We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin' around' in order to ​make sure that everything goes well. There will ​be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran ‌can ⁠start the reconstruction process."